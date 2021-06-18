June 18, 2021

SECRET MEETINGS: Fauci: Yes, there was a secret meeting among scientists last February to discuss the origins of the coronavirus. “The salacious part is that there was a secret meeting at all. ‘That call likely would have remained secret if not for documents released under the Freedom of Information Act,’ writes reporter Alison Young about the meeting. Why is that?”

Plus: “Anyway. It’s not clear why Fauci didn’t reveal the conference call before his emails revealed it for him. But then we’re used to him holding back information from the public by now.”