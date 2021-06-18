June 18, 2021
OPEN THREAD: Some say that it’s illegal in 17 States, and that it’s recently begun releasing pop records under the pseudonym of Lady Gaga. All we know, is it’s called the Open Thread! (Better late than never, hopefully.)
