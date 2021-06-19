«
»

June 19, 2021

WELCOME BACK, CARTER: Fed official sees first interest rate hike next year, not in 2023, thanks to inflation.

Earlier: Is Jimmy Carter Back, or What? With assists from Larry Kudlow, Amity Shlaes — and Milton Friedman.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 am
