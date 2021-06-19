June 19, 2021

JIM TREACHER: The Sky Is Falling and Our Only Hope Is Katy Perry.

Remember when Katy Perry used to run around half-naked singing about popsicles and lesbians and whatnot? Remember Left Shark? Perry didn’t care about politics, and the world didn’t end. Now she cares about politics, and the world isn’t going to end. The only difference is that now she’s addicted to making herself miserable because… I dunno, it makes her feel important? She survived Trump, she survived the pandemic, and now she needs something new to be upset about.

No matter how many times the sky doesn’t fall, it’s always about to crash down on people like Katy Perry.

She and Legolas actually believe this tripe. They really think the evil Republicans are aching to kick down their door for voting Democrat. And why wouldn’t they believe that? They’re completely insulated from what most Americans would call reality. When was the last time they talked to a Republican? When was the first time?

I just hope Katy Perry lives until 2055 so we can all have a laugh at the stupid, histrionic nonsense she was spouting in the early ‘20s. “Hey Katy, can ya still vote? Are the stormtroopers at your door yet? Hey, where’s Orlando? LOL!”