NO, THE KIDS WON’T BE FINE: It’s been a truism since the No-Fault Divorce era whenever the welfare of the little ones involved is mentioned. Now we have 50 years and more of data and it’s clear the kid’s weren’t and aren’t going to be fine as the traditional one man/one woman/staying together come Hell or high water marital model fades. And yes, I was as guilty of saying it as anybody reading this post, so being judgmental isn’t my purpose here.