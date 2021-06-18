June 18, 2021

LONGEVITY: Blood protein plays key role in aging, cognitive decline, study finds. “Our findings revealed that ADORA2B on red blood cells has a significant role to counteract aging and that chronic insufficient oxygen supply is an underestimated key factor promoting aging and function decline.”

Exercise might help by improving perfusion. Also: “Other recent studies have indicated that hyperbaric oxygen treatments can help combat the aging of blood cells and even reverse the aging process in healthy aging adults.”