June 18, 2021

LONGEVITY: Blood protein plays key role in aging, cognitive decline, study finds. “Our findings revealed that ADORA2B on red blood cells has a significant role to counteract aging and that chronic insufficient oxygen supply is an underestimated key factor promoting aging and function decline.”

Exercise might help by improving perfusion. Also: “Other recent studies have indicated that hyperbaric oxygen treatments can help combat the aging of blood cells and even reverse the aging process in healthy aging adults.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 pm
