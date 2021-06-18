«
»

June 18, 2021

MADAM, THE ONLY PEOPLE WHO FEAR AUDITS ARE FRAUDSTERS:  “Fraudits Have No Place in Colorado” – Democrat Colorado Secretary of State Issues Emergency Rules Prohibiting Election Audits.

What you’re saying is that you took power by fraud and you mean to hold it.  As a Colorado of three decades standing, I beg leave to inform you that just because you break the fire alarm, it doesn’t mean you won’t get a fire.  And in Colorado these days, you can smell the anger in the air, like you smell the smoke on hot Summer afternoons.

As for me, I judge sane people have no place in Colorado anymore. We’re expediting our exit as soon as possible. I wish you joy of what remains.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.