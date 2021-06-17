June 17, 2021

HMM: High-level Chinese Defection Rumored: Chinese State Security Vice Minister Dong Jingwei would be highest-level defector in the history of the People’s Republic. “Chinese-language anti-communist media and Twitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei (董经纬) defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kong to the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang. Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden Administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It does seem that the official line on the CCP virus changed quite suddenly not long after that. But I wouldn’t take this to the bank just yet. But it’s interesting that this site is virulently anti-Trump, yet advancing a story that makes the Democratic/bureaucratic establishment look like suckers.