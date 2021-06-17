June 17, 2021

SPACE: SpaceX launches new GPS satellite for Space Force. “The Falcon 9 rocket rose into a mostly sunny sky as planned at 12:09 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX recovered the booster on a barge, Just Read the Instructions, in the Atlantic Ocean. A little over an hour after launch, the second stage of the rocket carried the U.S. Space Force’s GPS satellite into the intended orbit. At 1:41 p.m., SpaceX announced the satellite had separated from the upper stage successfully.”

It’s the first time a national security asset has been launched on a reused booster.