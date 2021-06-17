June 17, 2021

KURT SCHLICHTER: CRT can KMA.

Do you smell their fear rising over the competing reeks of Prius new car smell, of kale, and of the armies of shambling, squatting hoboes that have come to symbolize modern liberalism? That eau d’ uh-oh is the scent of progressives realizing that maybe pushing an ideology that tells the majority of America “You stink!” is not going to lead to the sweet smell of success.

Everyone hates CRT, critical race theory, that bizarre, ridiculous, and morally illiterate hodge-podge of Marxist mumbo-jumbo blended with a healthy dose of the kind of racial hash that would make Democrat David Duke beam. Even the lib wine moms, who were so ecstatic about the recent lack of mean tweeting – ironic that the only man able to give them pleasure was Donald Trump, and he does it by not doing anything – despise this Marxist pestilence. The guys in the campaign business I talk to are giddy and often burst into spontaneous jigs of pure glee at the poll numbers they are seeing. Hey Congress, congratulations! Thanks to CRT, there’s something America hates even more than you!

Normal America is fighting back – on social media, at school board meetings, in the states, and even in Congress. People are sick of this crap, and its purveyors are baffled. They thought enlisting in the cultural lynch mob was going to get them nothing but kudos and it’s not working out that way. Even the mighty are taking hits. Secretary of Defense That Guy from Raytheon took a break from losing wars to testify before the Senate the other day only to lose there too. Former Army guy Tom Cotton read him some snippets of the works of Henry Rogers, who ridiculous people call “Ibram X. Kendi.” Ibby, as his friends probably call him, is one of the brightest lights of race hustling, which is the world’s lowest bar. The SecDef was forced to repudiate George Wallace Kendi’s position of “discrimination now, discrimination tomorrow, discrimination forever,” and then he tried to wiggle out of Cotton’s net by denying that he had even read Kendi’s slim – if not physically, then intellectually and morally – tome. Which was super-awkward because the war-losing, ship-colliding, zampolits of the brass have been ostentatiously putting this noxious trash on military reading lists.