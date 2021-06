SHE CAN COMFORT HERSELF WITH ‘NO MEAN TWEETS’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Walloped By Ratings Nosedive. “According to analytics provided by Nielsen Media Research, Wallace’s 4 p.m. show Deadline: White House has seen a nearly 80 percent drop in viewership since January 2021 in the critical 25-54 demographic. At the end of May, just 147,000 non-geriatrics above the age of 25 tuned into her two-hour MSNBC program per day.”