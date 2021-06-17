June 17, 2021

JAMES LILEKS ON MINNEAPOLIS’ SLOW TRANSFORMATION INTO DETROIT:

This will pass, though. Uptown will recover. It might take a few years. It will take more if no one feels safe, if the intersections are commandeered by bands of hotrodders who perform their idiot rituals at 2 AM, if hoopleheads spill out of bars and settle a slight with a spatter of gunfire. This will require prevention, apprehension, conviction, and incarceration.

Alas, those are the Four Horsemen for some, and the sound of their hooves is akin the tromp of stormtrooper boots. It’s always depressing to hear people say “well this is how you get the repressive fascists who come in on a Law and Order ticket.”

Yes, that’s so. So perhaps you might want to forestall that by doing something about the Law. And perhaps some Order.