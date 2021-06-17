June 17, 2021

JOANNE JACOBS: To vax or not to vax: What will parents do? “A Kaiser Family Foundation survey, also in late May, reported lower numbers: 41 percent of parents with children 12 to 17 plan to get their child vaccinated as soon as possible, including 24 percent whose child has received at least one dose. Another 21 percent will ‘wait a while to see how it is working.’ Fourteen percent will get their child vaccinated only if their school requires it and another 20 percent say they will ‘definitely not’ get their 12-17 year-old vaccinated.”

My 15-year-old has had both Pfizer shots, with nothing worse than a sore arm for 24 hours, and my 10-year-old doesn’t need them for a couple more years.