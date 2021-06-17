«
June 17, 2021

YEAH, BUT DID HE CALL HER FAT? CHALLENGE HER TO PUSH UPS?  Biden Yells at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About Putin.

Sure. She’s a dog faced pony soldier, but all the same this seems like Biden might perhaps have overreacted.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:31 am
