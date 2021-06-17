June 17, 2021
YEAH, BUT DID HE CALL HER FAT? CHALLENGE HER TO PUSH UPS? Biden Yells at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About Putin.
Sure. She’s a dog faced pony soldier, but all the same this seems like Biden might perhaps have overreacted.
YEAH, BUT DID HE CALL HER FAT? CHALLENGE HER TO PUSH UPS? Biden Yells at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins After She Asks About Putin.
Sure. She’s a dog faced pony soldier, but all the same this seems like Biden might perhaps have overreacted.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.