THOSE WHO THINK THE MALE GAZE IS OBJECTIONABLE WON’T BE HAVING DESCENDANTS: Victoria’s Secret Commits Suicide.

I’d say the new plan is to appeal to butch lesbians, but that’s silly. By calling their new models the “VS Collective” they clearly want to appeal to communist butch lesbians. I don’t think they’ve thought this through, though. There’s no way to put a Mao collar on a pair of panties.

Roll left and die, Victoria’s Secret. Roll left and die!