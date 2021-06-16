June 16, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Libs Are Still Lying About Congressional Baseball Shooter James T. Hodgkinson. After all, what’s their incentive to tell the truth?

Four years ago this week, a leftist lunatic named James T. Hodgkinson shot at a bunch of Republican lawmakers during their baseball practice in Alexandria, VA, almost killing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. And ever since that day, our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media have gone out of their way to erase Hodgkinson’s name from history.

That’s because he was one of their own, a Bernie Bro who vocally hated the GOP, and he went to that baseball field with the express purpose of killing as many Republicans as he could. As the Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney concluded: “The evidence in this case establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect, fueled by rage against Republican legislators, decided to commit an act of terrorism as that term is defined by the Code of Virginia.”

We know what Hodgkinson did and why he did it.

And now CNN contributor and noted fabulist Andrew McCabe is lying about it, because that’s his job.

* * * * * * * *

I’m old enough to remember the days before CNN stood for Certainly Not News. They can blame their declining ratings on Fox News if they want, but they’ve done this to themselves. There’s just no coming back from this sort of self-inflicted reputational damage. I don’t trust the Republicans any more than CNN does, but I trust CNN to tell the truth about the Republicans even less.