June 17, 2021

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: In Latest Hunter Biden Racism Reveal, Corrupt Democrat Media Silent Again. “Where are the virtue-signaling elites and journalists now that records show Hunter Biden has been racist on more than one occasion? Surely, given that the Biden administration purports to be taking actions against ‘Anti-Asian Violence, Xenophobia and Bias,’ wouldn’t it make sense for left-leaning outlets to cover his family’s track record? Shouldn’t they stay the course on opposing bigotry?”