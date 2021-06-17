June 17, 2021

WELL, IT’S NOT AS IF THEY CARE ABOUT WORKERS: The PRO Act Empowers Union Bosses, Not Workers. “Unions are playing hardball over the PRO Act because they see it as a vital lifeline—a way to extract more revenue from America’s workforce at a time when the overall number of unionized workers continues to decline. A high-profile defeat earlier this year in the first attempt to unionize an Amazon distribution center only makes it more clear: given the choice, workers mostly don’t want to be part of a union. So why not remove the choice?”