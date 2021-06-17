June 17, 2021

SO MUCH FOR GRATITUDE: England’s first Black Studies professor accuses his university of being racist: Calls for a ‘total revolution’ to overcome white supremacy.

No matter what you do for the woke, it’s never enough. So why do anything? Plus, note the conflict between #MeToo priorities and woke antiracism:

He told The Independent of an episode with a female senior-level coworker in which she accused him of being “aggressive” and leapt toward a door despite the fact he was seated. Andrews then reported the woman to the university, but they declined to investigate it as a racist incident. Instead, he says, the university placed him under investigation for the episode. . . . Last week, he appeared on British television and called the Queen “probably the number one symbol of white supremacy in the entire world.”

You know, it was inevitable that the various lefty interest groups controlling universities would turn on each other.

On the other hand, when he’s right, he’s right: “In one appearance, Andrews said Donald Trump was better for black people than Barack Obama was.”