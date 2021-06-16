June 16, 2021

“DISASTROUS. TEAM BIDEN CAN’T EVEN ORGANIZE AN ORDERLY POOL SPRAY,” Charlie Spiering of Breitbart.com tweets. Details here: Russian Security Tried To Push U.S. Reporters Out Of Biden-Putin Summit: Reports.

Just before a U.S. president meets with a foreign leader, at home or abroad, reporters and photographers from both countries are trotted in for a few minutes for what’s called a “pool spray,” to ask questions and snap a few pictures. The kabuki theater usually goes off without a hitch — except when the Russian are involved.

* * * * * * * *

In a later pool report, [Anita Kumar, a reporter for Politico] wrote: “There’s an extremely chaotic scene at the door. Both pools being denied access. At 1:39 pm, part of the pool was ushered in but we were pushed and shoved by security officials and Russian media. Poolers tripped over cords.”

She offered more detail in another report, one in which she put some of the blame on the U.S. press corps.

“The shoving match began at a side entrance immediately as the two presidents entered the villa from the front door. Journalists from both countries rushed to enter the building but were stopped by U.S. and Russian security and government officials. The pool was repeatedly told to line up separately and in single file but neither side did. Instead, the journalists pushed and shoved trying to enter the building,” Kumar wrote.