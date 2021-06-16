June 16, 2021

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden’s Europe Trip A Bumbling, Stumbling, Blundering — And Embarrassing — Debacle.

While throughout his trip, Biden took few questions from the press — and always from pre-selected members of the friendly mainstream media — he ended up clashing with one reporter who (gasp!) asked a tough question. In answer, Biden leaned down close to the microphone, and in an odd voice said, “120 days. Give me a break. Need time.” In fact, Biden had been president for 145 days, so he even got that wrong.

In the end, Biden dodged a joint press conference with the Russian leader — something every president has held at summits for decades. Instead, he will hold a solo presser Wednesday, where he’ll once again take softball questions from a pre-selected handful of friendly members of the establishment media.

But you won’t hear about any of this in the MSM. Instead, Biden’s trip will be portrayed as a ringing success and the media will sell the idea that the Democrat — like the Chosen One, Barack Obama — has raised the stature of America.

Nothing could be further from the truth.