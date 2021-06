TATER, MASHED: CNN’s Brian Stelter draws smallest audience of 2021 as Reliable Sources gets crushed by MediaBuzz. “Fox News’ ‘MediaBuzz,’ which is Stelter’s direct timeslot competition, averaged 1.1 million viewers to beat the struggling CNN show by a whopping 41 percent. Fox News aired 12 different programs on Sunday alone that attracted a larger audience than ‘Reliable Sources.’”