June 16, 2021

HYPERSONIC MISSILE CASUALTY: The Navy’s Railgun Is Finally Dead.

The U.S. Navy’s push to create a $500 million electromagnetic railgun weapon—capable of slinging projectiles at hypersonic speeds—appears to have come to an end. The service is ending funding for the railgun without having sent a single weapon to sea, while pushing technology derived from the program into existing weapons.

The weapon is a victim of a change in the Navy’s direction toward faster, longer-range weapons that are capable of striking ships and land targets in a major war.

Just because it’s very cool technology doesn’t mean it was the right technology. Still, I’d love to see some other application for it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:40 am
