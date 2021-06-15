June 15, 2021
HE HAS TWO BRAIN CELLS LEFT: ONE FOR TRASHING THE GOP; ONE FOR GRAFT AND CORRUPTION: Biden Trashes Republicans During G7 Press Conference.
Not because he’s senile, mind you. Those are the two brain cells he’s always had.
