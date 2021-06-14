June 14, 2021

A LOT OF UNANIMITY, LATELY: Low-Level Crack Offenders Are Not Covered Under First Step Act, Unanimous Supreme Court Says. And another defeat for the Biden Administration at the hands of a unanimous, and in this case rather tart, Court.

More here, pointing out the Senate’s near-unanimous support for the bill: “Also, one of those 97 senators was Joseph Robinette Biden. Indeed, Biden helped draft that crack legislation. Another friendly pat-down. Revenge is a dish best served cold after three decades.”

Plus: “Justice Sotomayor offers an implied rebuke of then-Senator Biden. It turns out that the 100:1 ratio was apparently made up without any rationale. What a bunch of malarkey!”

Reminder: The Supreme Court will decide 16 more cases in the next two weeks.