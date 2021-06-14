June 14, 2021
ROGER KIMBALL: News Flash: Trump Was Right.
On Saturday, June 12, former President Donald Trump released a statement that, in tone, will have his opponents rolling their eyes.
“I told you so,” they will say, because Donald Trump told them so and managed to get in a bit of signature Trump braggadocio along the way.
Under the legend “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America,” this is what he wrote:
“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election?”
“They” of course are the eye-rollers, not only those the former President delighted in calling dispensers of “fake news” but also their clients, toadies, and enablers. . . .
To save time, let’s call this wretched multitude The Committee.
The Committee said one thing then, when Donald Trump was president.
They say something contradictory now, claiming—or in the case of Joe Biden, really—to have forgotten what they said when their bête orange was in office.
Indeed. Plus:
You might think this is just politics as usual.
It is not.
It is the infernal work of a self-engorging clique that more and more controls the levers of power and the spigots of information.
Their object is partly to push the “woke” agenda of identity politics but, deep down, their unalterable goal is the acquisition, deployment, and retention of power.
They are not well-meaning people who happen to disagree with us.
They are mandarin apparatchiks who seek to compass our destruction.
Donald Trump brought them out of the woodwork and exposed their ambition to public scrutiny.
That is the real reason they hate him.
Sadly, also true.
Related: ‘Proven right’: Trump savors post-presidency vindication streak: The 45th president is enjoying a run of belated validation on a series of controversial issues, including: the Covid lab-leak theory, Russian bounties, Lafayette Park police tactics, hydroxychloroquine, and his words to a Georgia election investigator.