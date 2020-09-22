June 13, 2021

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: The Bay Area’s small business closure crisis is already here. One out of every 100 businesses in the San Francisco metro are permanently closed.

—Leonardo Castañeda, The San Jose Mercury, September 22, 2020.

● Chaser: California’s stricter COVID rules did not hurt the economy: report.

—Leonardo Castañeda, The San Jose Mercury, today.

● Hangover: Nearly a third of California’s restaurants permanently closed as pandemic set in.

—The AP, May 19th.