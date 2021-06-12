June 12, 2021

OBAMA’S REVEALING RESENTMENTS:

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper recently, Barack Obama scoffed at the backlash to critical race theory. In his view, it is the backlash, not the theory, that is extreme. In the interview, Obama assumed the posture of the dispassionate moderate, carefully dissecting the irrationality of his opponents. He affected great perplexity at their resistance to a “changing America.”

“We have to worry when one of our major political parties is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognizable and unacceptable even five years ago or a decade ago,” he said. Never mind that his whole political philosophy entails a rejection of America’s original principles. His clamoring for a fundamentally transformed America is nothing more than a project to replace the political order of the Founding Fathers with a new and dysfunctional one, based on liberal imperatives more akin to the French Revolution than the American Revolution.

It is for this reason that Obama embraces the rank anti-Americanism of critical race theory. It is toxic propaganda designed to turn Americans against their own country and lay the groundwork for a new political system rooted in leftism. Obama can pontificate about assaults on democracy while celebrating a theory that portrays America’s democracy as a byproduct of racism. He can talk about Republicans as un-American even as he excuses athletes who boycott the flag.

Republicans, he intoned gravely in his interview with Cooper, have introduced “dark spirits” into our politics. This pretense of moderation is ludicrous given his long history of finding the company of anti-American extremists congenial. He sat in the church of Jeremiah Wright as he cursed America. At Harvard, Obama championed Derrick Bell, one of the progenitors of critical race theory. Obama launched his political career in the living room of Bill Ayers, a domestic terrorist who tried to blow up the U.S. Capitol. Obama cut his teeth as a community organizer pushing the ugly agitprop of Saul Alinsky.