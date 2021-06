BORIS IS MILKING THE SOFT POWER DIVIDEND OF THIS MOMENT: Boris Johnson Says G7 Countries Must ‘Build Back Better’ In A ‘Greener,’ ‘More Gender Neutral,’ And More ‘Feminine’ Way.

I’m so old, I can remember when Johnson was still a Tory. How does he square the circle between stock phrases, “more gender neutral,” and more “feminine?” More importantly, how does Boris utter this sort of language after expertly diagramming Churchill’s speeches?

(Classical reference in headline.)