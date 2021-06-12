June 12, 2021

JIM TREACHER: CNN Gives Jeffrey Toobin Another Whack at It — Obviously he’s got some pull.

An unnamed CNN executive told WaPo: “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life.”

Unfortunately, that generosity of spirit doesn’t extend to anybody outside the CNN bubble. If you’re a random guy who makes a meme of Trump beating up the CNN logo, the network will devote their full resources to tracking you down and threatening to ruin your life.

If you’re an old lady with a Facebook page supporting Trump, CNN will send a “journalist” to stand on your lawn and berate you.

And of course, if you’re a high-school student in a MAGA hat who smirks at a Native American dude in front of the Lincoln Memorial, CNN will make you the villain of their top story for a week. They’ll try to crush you for wearing the wrong slogan.

But if you work for CNN, you can yank your crank during a work Zoom call and they’ll just say, “Ehhhh, big deal. It could happen to anybody!” It’s good to be a Democrat.