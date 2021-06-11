June 11, 2021

CATS AND DOGS LIVING TOGETHER, WHALES SWALLOWING PEOPLE — REAL BIBLICAL STUFF: Cape Cod fisherman OK after whale gulps him down, spits him out.

Humpback don’t actually eat people. Experts say this kind of behavior is essentially unheard of, and likely is just a freak incident — a fluke, if you will. There’s a pretty good chance no one outside of Nineveh-bound biblical figures can match Packard’s story.

Marine mammal expert Peter Corkeron of the New England Aquarium told the Herald that humpback whales are “gulp feeders” who eat by unhinging their mouths and taking big lunges through the water. And when you’re 50 feet long and weigh 30 tons, as humpbacks can, sometimes you don’t really have too much fine control over where you’re headed, he noted.