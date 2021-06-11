June 11, 2021

BREAKING: Feds subpoenaed Hunter Biden during 2016 election, raising worry over unpaid taxes on Ukraine work. JustTheNews is reporting that a newly discovered trove of emails shows that long before Trump was even elected, Hunter Biden and his associates were being investigated for Ukrainian monkey business:

“Emails written five years ago by Eric Schwerin, an executive inside the Rosemont Seneca business empire where Hunter Biden worked, shows there was about $1 million in personal income – about $400,000 in 2014 and $600,000 in 2015 — that the younger Biden had earned as a board member and consultant for Burisma that had not been fully covered by U.S. tax payments.”

The most important part (for me, anyway):

“Nothing was unethical,” Joe Biden declared during the last presidential debate of the 2020 campaign, referring to his son’s overseas business dealings. In fact, the email exchanges between Schwerin and the lawyers make clear Hunter Biden had failed to pay taxes on the Burisma money, something Ukraine’s chief prosecutor tried to bring to light to U.S. authorities starting in fall 2018.”

But of course, back then it was all about Trump being a Putin employee. And many brain-damaged people still believe this.

Another over-sold narrative bites the dust.