SHE’S NEVER EVEN “BEEN TO ME”: Kamala Harris Won’t Go to the Border, But We Found a Partisan and Possibly Racist Meeting That She Will Take. “Kamala Harris still won’t go visit the U.S.-Mexico border despite the fact that the crisis her boss created there continues unabated — and he gave her the job of doing something about it. She hasn’t shown up for the job, she had an awful trip to Guatemala that accomplished nothing, and doesn’t like taking questions about any of it either.”