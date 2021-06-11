June 11, 2021

LIKE TOOBIN, WEINER STANDS FIRM AND PROUD AGAIN: Anthony Weiner back on Confide, app he used in underage sexting scandal.

“This week Anthony Weiner got a lengthy profile in the NYT. Today Jeffrey Toobin got his old job back at CNN. And of course, Bill Clinton is welcome anywhere at any time. Is there a sex pest the libs won’t welcome back for telling them what they want to hear?“, Jim Treacher asks.

See also, Bad Touch Biden:

Last year, voters evidently decided that voting out #OrangeManBad was more important than #metoo: