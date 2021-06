NEWS YOU CAN USE: No, That Crazy Price Carvana Offered For Your Car Isn’t Too Good To Be True. “An eight-year-old Tacoma selling for above its original sticker price. An instant cash offer thousands of dollars above the lease buyout price of a Mazda 3. A mainstream used car bought three years ago, now worth more than it was purchased for. It’s not a fluke, it’s not just Carvana or Vroom, and it’s not going away anytime soon. This is what the used car market looks like in 2021.”