June 11, 2021
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats Are Finally Noticing That Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist-Sympathizing, Anti-Semitic Loon. “The Squad chicks should probably toughen up a bit if they want to continue being controversial loudmouths.”
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Democrats Are Finally Noticing That Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist-Sympathizing, Anti-Semitic Loon. “The Squad chicks should probably toughen up a bit if they want to continue being controversial loudmouths.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.