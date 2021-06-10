June 10, 2021

WAS IT OVER WHEN THE GERMANS BOMBED FORT SUMTER? Dem Rep. Cindy Axne invokes Civil War while trying to defend HR 1. “‘If we don’t work together, we become the country that we’re not supposed to be,’ Axne said. ‘And, as a matter of fact, people who are tearing that down, you know, we fought for these things in the Civil War.’ The Civil War was fought over whether or not the institution of slavery should exist in America, not election integrity issues. Axne, who took office in 2019, is one of the vulnerable House Democrats targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee for a seat swing in the 2022 midterm elections.”