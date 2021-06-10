June 10, 2021

CHRISTIAN TOTO: Does Country Music Care About Country Music Fans?

Buddy Brown became a country music star on his own terms, but it wasn’t by choice.

The singer behind “Rowdy Side” and the viral smash “We Gotta Be Less White” went to Nashville to pursue his music dreams. That’s what the rule book says, and he eagerly followed the blueprint … until the industry held up a “stop” sign.

He was too political, the right-leaning Brown tells The Babylon Bee podcast. So he went rogue, building his career without the traditional support structures.

It’s one of several examples showing the chasm between country music fans and the suits behind the industry itself.