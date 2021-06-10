June 10, 2021

CRT WAS BORN AT HARVARD: That probably comes as no shocker to many Instapundit readers, but Kenny Xu provides the details of how Critical Race Theory (CRT) was born in Cambridge as “Critical Legal Studies.”

And, oh by the way, if you are puzzled by how CRT has swept through corporate boardrooms, Xu has the explanation: “Critical race theory gained steam at Harvard Law, and married into the managerial attitudes of its neighbor Harvard Business School, which sought to eliminate inefficiencies in human relations by grouping and managing.”