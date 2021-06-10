June 10, 2021

ROGER SIMON: America at the Precipice.

As for our political class, some of them talk the talk but how many would be willing to walk the walk if the situation evolves the way it may? If past performance is any indication, not many.

And don’t even get me started on the military that has morphed into an adjunct of the social justice club of Bennington College. (How Xi Jinping must be chortling.)

Nevertheless, the situation is evolving. Real Clear Investigations reported Tuesday on developments in Georgia that are highly incriminating—Biden ballots that look xeroxed.

I met the man leading the investigation in Georgia, Garland Favorito of VoterGA, when I was down in Atlanta covering the campaign. I could be wrong—I have been before—but he impressed me as that rarity, a truly honest man, just the kind of person you want to be doing this… and he didn’t vote for Trump.

So what do we do if it all comes up the way it might?

Some see violence as inevitable. I try not to. Several days a week, on my way to exercise at the gym or play tennis, I pass a plaque marking the location of the Battle of Nashville. Now a golf course, this was where the Confederacy lost the Western front to the Union with some 6000 casualties over all for both sides, not to mention thousands wounded, according to one report. And then there was Antietam and all the rest.

Who would want that to happen again?

So again what do we do?

Maybe take a page from the leftist playbook and start marching. Everywhere you can and as much as you can. “¡El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!” The people united will never be defeated can be seen as another way of saying “We the People …”

“We the People.” I like the sound of that. Make sure you have a good pair of shoes.