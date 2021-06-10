June 10, 2021
KLAATU BARADA NIKTO: UFOs took US nuclear systems offline repeatedly, former Pentagon UFO office chief says. “We’ve had incidents where these UAPs have interfered and actually brought offline our nuclear capabilities.”
