June 10, 2021

KLAATU BARADA NIKTO: UFOs took US nuclear systems offline repeatedly, former Pentagon UFO office chief says. “We’ve had incidents where these UAPs have interfered and actually brought offline our nuclear capabilities.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:41 am
