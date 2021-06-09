June 9, 2021

ON LAWS TARGETING CRITICAL RACE THEORY: “HOW HAS THIS ACADEMIC CONCEPT BECOME SO POLITICIZED?” That it has can’t possibly surprise anyone, though that doesn’t disqualify it as an academic concept.

Seeing how state bills target it differently is a reminder, though, that CRT is now a grab bag term, like cancel culture or political correctness, that means different things to different people. That doesn’t make it (or criticism of it) meaningless, it just means that you have to pay attention to the details.