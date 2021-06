HE SAW HIS JOB AS IMPRESSING THE WOMEN OF “THE VIEW:” Emails: Fauci ‘massively flipped and flopped and flipped.’

Plus, the truly unforgivable part: “On any given day, whatever his view is, is incontrovertible and the only view. And if you disagree with him, you’re anti-science. If you say what he said a week ago, today you’re anti-science.”