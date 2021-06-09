June 9, 2021

EASY MONEY: Hunter Biden Facilitated Deal for Democratic Consultants Now Under Federal Investigation. “Biden and colleagues at the private equity firm Rosemont Seneca helped Burisma Holdings hire Blue Star Strategies, a firm owned by former Clinton administration officials Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano. Biden’s emails show he played a bigger role than anyone had known in arranging Blue Star’s consulting work for Burisma. Neither Biden nor the Blue Star founders registered their work under the Lobbying Disclosure Act or the Foreign Agents Registration Act.”