June 9, 2021

In the aftermath of other tragedies, not least 9/11, we came together with courage and cohesion. But COVID has nearly destroyed us. Now we are fearful of each other. Angry. Doing stupid things and forcing others to do them, too.

I’ve lived in New York nearly my entire life. I remember the bad ’80s, the wild ’90s, the sterile 2000s. We had ups and downs. We suffered and we celebrated.

This is the worst New York I’ve ever known. It is suspicious and divided, broken and refusing to heal.

It would go a long way to see each other’s faces again. To smile at each other. To not see each other as disease vectors but as fellow citizens. To acknowledge what we collectively went through, process the trauma together and move on as the greatest city in the world.

We can do this. But it has to start with letting go of our security-blanket masks and acknowledging the mistakes we made. Let’s get back to who we were before the virus, before bad decisions by politicians and tyrannical “experts” broke us. Let’s be New Yorkers again.