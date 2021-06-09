June 9, 2021

NY TIMES DEFENDS EDITORIAL BOARD MEMBER ‘DISTURBED’ BY AMERICAN FLAGS ON LONG ISLAND:

Mara Gay of the New York Times talked about how “disturbed” she was recently to see so many Trump flags and American flags on trucks on Long Island on MSNBC.

She wanted to make the point that the Trump “threat” still exists. She seemed genuinely shocked that there are still Americans who support Trump.

Gay’s view is a fascinating view into the mind of the progressive media elite.

* * * * * * * *

When did Long Island become a conservative hotbed? Isn’t it safe to assume that some of those people on Long Island who fly American flags are Democrats?

* * * * * * * *

By the way, does the name Mara Gay sound familiar? It should if you follow politics.