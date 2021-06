‘THEY WILL BEHEAD US:’ There are an estimated 18,000 Afghans who helped the U.S. military, mostly as translators, but also in providing intelligence about Taliban movements and plans, who know they will be killed if they remain there after American forces are gone, according to Just The News’ Susan Katz Keating. The clock is ticking, much faster than the State Department bureaucrats are working to get these people and their dependents out.