June 9, 2021

OH – IT WAS “OUT OF CONTEXT” AND SHE WAS JUST TRYING TO BE “PROVOCATIVE”:   NYC psychiatrist defends ‘out of context’ fantasy about shooting white people.

Does she realize in most of the world she is what is colloquially known as white?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 5:20 am
