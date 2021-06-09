June 9, 2021
OH – IT WAS “OUT OF CONTEXT” AND SHE WAS JUST TRYING TO BE “PROVOCATIVE”: NYC psychiatrist defends ‘out of context’ fantasy about shooting white people.
Does she realize in most of the world she is what is colloquially known as white?
