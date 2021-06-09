June 9, 2021

I LIKE THE RED DOT FOR ACCURACY AND SITUATIONAL AWARENESS, but I find target acquisition/reacquisition is a bit slower than with iron sights, even after practice. Red Dots vs. Iron Sights: Which is Better for Handguns? That’s less true with rifles than with handguns, though, for whatever reason. With the Romeo optic on my Sig P226, I sometimes have to look to find the red dot. With the Aimpoint on my M4, on the other hand, the dot is always right there. I don’t know if that’s the optics, or the different firearms.