June 8, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Ellie Kemper Begs Her Tormentors for Mercy: Who needs Big Brother when you’ve got millions of Little Sisters?

It’s a good post, even though I think Treach is wrong about Trump. But here’s the thing: He can be wrong, and I can still love him. I’m a bit mystified, because he’s so good at seeing through bullshit, and he knows better than most about the corruption of the bureaucracy. But I’m not a nasty wokester, or even one of the somewhat rarer nasty non-wokesters, so I can actually still love someone who I think is wrong.